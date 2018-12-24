Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. Offene Orders wurden geloescht.
The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. Open orders were deleted.
ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000BDR9 3B7 BEADELL RESOURCES LTD
The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. Open orders were deleted.
ISIN Short Code Name
AU000000BDR9 3B7 BEADELL RESOURCES LTD