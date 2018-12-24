Folgendes Instrument wird heute nicht EX gehandelt. Aus technischen Gruenden wird der EX-Indikator heute angezeigt. Offene Orders wurden geloescht.



The following instrument is not traded ex today. Due to technical reasons the EX-indicator will be displayed today. Open orders were deleted.



ISIN Short Code Name

AU000000BDR9 3B7 BEADELL RESOURCES LTD