Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

Urban Exposure plc (UEX) Urban Exposure plc: Senior Term Facility with UBS Investment Bank 24-Dec-2018 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 December 2018 Urban Exposure plc Senior Term Facility with UBS Investment Bank Urban Exposure plc (the "Company" or "Urban Exposure"), a specialist residential development financier and asset manager, today announces a Senior Term Facility with UBS Investment Bank. The loan-on-loan line will provide gearing into a joint venture ("JV") the Company has with KKR, a leading global investment firm. The KKR JV, signed in July 2018 with an initial size of GBP165m, aims to provide financing for development projects in the UK mainstream residential property market. The UBS Senior Term Facility will facilitate up to an additional GBP165m of lending, increasing the total lending capacity of the JV of up to GBP330m. UBS Investment Bank offers securities brokerage and investment banking services to institutional and corporate clients, intermediaries, governments, and hedge funds. The firm is based in London, with over 30 offices worldwide. The joint venture is in line with Urban Exposure's strategy to grow its Asset Management division following its admission to AIM on 9 May 2018 and successful raise of GBP150 million. Commenting, Randeesh Sandhu, Chief Executive of Urban Exposure said: "We are pleased to have closed this Senior Term Facility, which is a significant milestone in our strategy to grow our third-party Asset Management division whilst also continuing to deploy our balance sheet funds. The addition of the loan-on-loan line from UBS adds significant scale to the KKR JV, meaning we can offer further support to SME developers as they seek funding for mainstream housing projects across the UK." Sundeep Lakhtaria, Partner at Urban Exposure said: "The completion of this facility sees two global financial institutions partnering with the Company and providing funding into our Asset Management division. We are delighted to be working with institutions of this calibre, which is testament to the exceptional sector expertise Urban Exposure has in residential development finance, and to our prudent lending policies and procedures." Luke Partridge, Head of SSG EMEA at UBS said: "We are pleased to be working with Urban Exposure and KKR to help the partnership grow and expand in its long-term strategy. UBS's loan to the joint venture demonstrates our ability to provide financing to specialist lending markets, and is an example of our focus to deliver value to our clients. We look forward to building upon this successful venture in the future." Enquiries: Urban Exposure plc Tel: +44 (0) 845 643 2173 Randeesh Sandhu, CEO Liberum Capital Limited (Nominated Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Adviser and Sole Broker) Neil Patel Gillian Martin Jonathan Wilkes-Green Louis Davies MHP Communications (Financial Public Tel: +44 (0) 20 3128 8540 Relations) Barnaby Fry Charlie Barker Patrick Hanrahan Sophia Samaras Notes to Editors Urban Exposure plc is a specialist residential development finance and asset management company that has been formed to provide finance for UK real estate development loans. The Company focuses on two main revenue streams: interest and fees generated on principal lending from its own balance sheet; and asset management income generated from managing and servicing real estate development loans financed by third parties. For additional information please visit Urban Exposure's website: www.urbanexposureuk.com and on twitter @UrbanExposureuk Linkedin: www.linkedin.com/company/urban-exposure/ [1] and Facebook: www.facebook.com/UrbanExposureUK/ [2] ISIN: GB00BFNSQ303 Category Code: UPD TIDM: UEX LEI Code: 213800Q7WLHGIHUFBT43 Sequence No.: 6989 EQS News ID: 761833 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=87aa54f18125dfabc5a6a0c4f3d81ece&application_id=761833&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ae1aea9f3464102a01d2411c6c7d47c0&application_id=761833&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2018 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)