Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
24.12.2018
Ruffer Investment Company Ltd - Change in NAV Valuation Point

PR Newswire

London, December 21

24 December 2018

Ruffer Investment Company Limited

(the "Company")

LEI: 21380068AHZKY7MKN047

Change in Valuation Point

The Board of Ruffer Investment Company Limited announces a change in the Valuation Point of its weekly Net Asset Value which is currently close of business Friday and published every Monday. With effect from 8 January 2019, the weekly Net Asset Value will be published every Wednesday based on a Valuation Point at close of business every Tuesday. The purpose of this change is to capture as many of the weekly valued investments in as timely a manner as possible.

The month end Net Asset Value will continue to be published as previously.

Enquiries:
Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: 01481 745001


