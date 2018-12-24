Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 21-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 346.85p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.05p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 342.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 346.64p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16