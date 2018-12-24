Infiniti Research, a leading competitive intelligence company, has announced the completion of their latest article on the critical steps to build a robust competitive benchmarking framework.

Competitive benchmarking is a crucial process for determining the success of organizations. Companies consistently need to measure their performance with the industry standards set by their competitors or counterparts to sustain their position in the market using competitive benchmarking analysis. Benchmarking helps companies gain an independent perspective about how well they perform compared to other companies. This helps companies to drill down their performance gaps and identify areas for improvement.

"The benchmarking process must be a continuous and permanent part of the organization's culture to sustain market leadership," says an expert from Infiniti Research.

Infiniti Research has been helping companies to gain an organized overview of their business and performance across various levels.

Critical steps to build a robust competitive benchmarking framework

Set clear objectives

Determining organizational goals is the elementary step of any benchmarking activity. Companies cannot ensure growth without determining their aims and objectives in numerical terms. Therefore, it becomes crucial for companies to make accurate decisions about their goals to benchmark their performance with those of their competitors.

Identify the data source

Various competitive intelligence tools are used by companies to extract data for competitive benchmarking. The data collected might be inconsistent at times. Therefore, companies must identify the sources for the data they are accumulating and ensure its consistency while using it for competitive benchmarking.

Identify the common metrics

A large number of parameters are taken into consideration while conducting competitive benchmarking analysis. A large number of parameters sometimes might make the task difficult for companies. To avoid such a situation, companies are advised to select some metrics that can be compared against the information available. Such metrics can easily be identified with help of amalgamated data sources.

