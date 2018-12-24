Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: Date and agenda of the Board of Directors 24-Dec-2018 / 16:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Date and agenda of the Board of Directors LSR Group (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG) announces a meeting of the Board of Directors of PJSC LSR Group, to be held on December 25, 2018, with the following agenda: 1) Approval of transactions in accordance with the Company's Charter. For more information please contact: LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 7004 EQS News ID: 761913 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 24, 2018 10:26 ET (15:26 GMT)