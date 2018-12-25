Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port': Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Strategy Committee members appointed 25-Dec-2018 / 10:47 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Strategy Committee members appointed 25 December 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that at a meeting held on 21 December 2018, PJSC NCSP's Board of Directors approved the following decisions: The following members are appointed to Audit Committee: - Sergey Andronov, - Maxim Grishanin, - Rashid Sharipov. Maxim Grishanin is appointed Chairman of Audit Committee. The following members are appointed to Nomination and Remuneration Committee: - Sergey Andronov, - Maxim Grishanin, - Lev Kuznetsov, - Alexandr Tikhonov. Sergey Andronov is appointed Chairman of Nomination and Remuneration Committee. The following members are appointed to Strategy Committee: - Sergey Andronov, - Maxim Grishanin - Sergey Kireev - Lev Kuznetsov - Alexandr Tikhonov Lev Kuznetsov is appointed Chairman of Strategy Committee. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: PR@ncsp.com For investment companies: IR@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 7007 EQS News ID: 761931 End of Announcement EQS News Service

