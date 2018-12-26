Public Affairs Division Global Communications Department Toyota Motor Corporation Tel: +81-3-3817-9926

Toyota City, Japan, Dec 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its production, domestic sales, and export results for November 2018, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.November 2018 Key Points (year-on-year)Production in JapanToyota- First decrease in two monthsDaihatsu- Second consecutive month of increaseHino- DecreasedToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two monthsSales in JapanToyota- Second consecutive month of increase- Lexus vehicle sales totaled 4,136 units (27.2% decrease)- Minivehicle sales totaled 3,043 units (16% increase)- 48% share of market excluding minivehicles (2.4 percentage point decrease)- 31.1% share of market including minivehicles (1.6 percentage point decrease)Daihatsu- Third consecutive month of increase- Minivehicle sales totaled approximately 51,900 units (6.8% increase); third consecutive month of increase- 32% share of minivehicle market (0.7 percentage point decrease)Hino- Third consecutive month of increase- Standard truck sales totaled approximately 3,100 units (21.2% increase); third consecutive month of increase- 41.9% share of the truck market (4.6 percentage point increase)Toyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increase- 44.8% share of market including minivehicles (1.8 percentage point decrease)ExportsToyota- First decrease in two months; due to decreased exports to North America, Latin America, and Asia.Daihatsu- There were no exports for Daihatsu.Hino- Decreased; due to decreased exports to Latin America, Europe, Asia, and OceaniaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- First decrease in two monthsProduction Outside of JapanToyota- Second consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in Latin America, Europe, Asia, and AfricaDaihatsu- Eleventh consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in IndonesiaHino- Seventeenth consecutive month of increase; due to increased production in AsiaToyota + Daihatsu + Hino- Second consecutive month of increaseAbout Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.Source: Toyota Motor CorporationContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.