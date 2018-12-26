Corporate Communications Division Mazda Motor Corporation, Japan +81-3-3508-5056 [Tokyo] +81-82-282-5253 [Hiroshima] mailto: media@mazda.co.jp

TOKYO, Dec 26, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - Mazda Motor Corporation's production and sales results for November 2018 are summarized below.I. Production1. Domestic ProductionMazda's domestic production volume in November 2018 increased 1.9% year on year due to increased production of passenger and commercial vehicles.[Domestic production of key models in November 2018]CX-5: 40,038 units (down 9.2% year on year)CX-3: 14,746 units (up 16.2%)Mazda6 (Atenza): 11,256 units (up 38.8%)2. Overseas ProductionMazda's overseas production volume in November 2018 decreased 11.3% year on year due to decreased production of passenger vehicles.[Overseas production of key models in November 2018]Mazda3: 18,534 units (down 28.8% year on year)Mazda2: 12,007 units (up 20.5%)CX-4: 6,507 units (down 14.1%)II. Domestic salesMazda's domestic sales volume in November 2018 increased 37.1% year on year due to increased sales of passenger vehicles. Mazda's registered vehicle market share was 5.4% (up 1.5 points year on year), with a 1.8% share of the micro-mini segment (down 0.2 points) and a 4.1% total market share (up 0.9 points).[Domestic sales of key models in November 2018]CX-5: 5,186 units (up 64.6% year on year)Mazda2 (Demio): 3,173 units (up 73.3%)CX-8: 1,978 units (up 176.6%)III. ExportsMazda's export volume in November 2018 increased 6.1% year on year due to increased shipments to Europe, Oceania and other regions.[Exports of key models in November 2018]CX-5: 37,524 units (down 2.8% year on year)CX-3: 14,901 units (up 43.4%)Mazda6: 10,261 units (up 41.5%)About MazdaMazda Motor Corporation (TSE: 7261) started manufacturing tools in 1929 and soon branched out into production of trucks for commercial use. In the early 1960s, Mazda launched its first passenger car models and began developing rotary engines. Still headquartered in Hiroshima in western Japan, Mazda today ranks as one of Japan's leading automakers, and exports cars to the United States and Europe for over 30 years. For more information, please visit www.mazda.comSource: MazdaContact:Copyright 2018 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.