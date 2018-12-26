Technavio's global aluminum hydroxide market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum hydroxide market for the period 2018-2022.

The consolidation of the market by mergers and acquisitions will be one of the major trends in the global aluminum hydroxide marketduring 2018-2022. The global aluminum hydroxide market underwent rapid consolidation through mergers and acquisitions in recent years. This has led to an increased focus on technology. For instance, on February 1, 2016, Huber Engineered Materials acquired Martinswerk of Albemarle Corporation.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global aluminum hydroxide market is the increasing demand for antacids:

Global aluminum hydroxide market: Increasing demand for antacids

GERD is a chronic condition, which is caused by the backflow of stomach contents such as gastric acid, into the esophagus. Antacids are used to treat acid reflux that causes heartburn, indigestion, and stomach upset. They offer quick relief from heartburn, which is a major symptom of gastroesophageal reflux disease and indigestion.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "The treatment by antacids is symptomatic and is usually recommended for minor symptoms. Some of the frequently used antacids include aluminum hydroxide, magnesium carbonate, and magnesium trisilicate. Aluminum hydroxide gel powder is one of the antacids that is used in pharmaceutical preparation."

Global aluminum hydroxide market: Segmentation analysis

This global aluminum hydroxide market analysis report provides market segmentation by application (chemical, flame retardant, filler, antacid, and others) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 46% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

