The global automotive actuators market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005073/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global automotive actuators market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the requirement of high-powered actuation driving hydraulic and pneumatic actuators. Rising electronic content in vehicles is increasing the adoption of automotive actuators, especially electric actuators. However, the application of electric actuators is limited to lightweight applications such as electric steering and not for heavy applications such as opening and closing of the sunroof, opening lift gates. and shifting gears. Most advancements in automotive parts that require actuators are for high-powered actuation. Even disc brakes, which are common features in automobiles, use hydraulic actuators. All gear shift mechanisms, including automated manual transmission, torque converter-based shifts, and dual clutch transmissions use hydraulic actuators.

This market research report on the global automotive actuators market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing trend in the adoption of active suspension systems as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive actuators market:

Global automotive actuators market: Increasing trend in the adoption of active suspension systems

Automotive suspension systems are constantly being upgraded to meet rising demand for passenger comfort. Vehicle makers are constantly upgrading such systems to provide optimum vehicle balance, reduced vibrations, and minimal wear of drivetrain components. Active suspension systems have improved safety and comfort in vehicles. These systems monitor road conditions continuously and adjust the height of the vehicle chassis to absorb vibrations and shocks. Active suspension systems are basically operated electromagnetically or hydraulically.

"An electromagnetic suspension uses magnetically-induced levitation for stabilizing the effects of roads bumps. It also produces electricity by converting linear motion and charging the battery. Electromagnetic suspension increases the range of electric and hybrid-vehicles by generating certain amounts of energy. while conventional suspension systems only absorb bumps without converting them into electric energy," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive components.

Global automotive actuators market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive actuators market by application (body control, interior, and exterior, engine, and chassis) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The body control, interior, and exterior segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for over 68% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 48%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023, with nearly a 5% increase in its market share.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005073/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com