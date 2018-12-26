Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

LSR Group pays ninth coupon on its Series 001P-01 bonds LSR Group has fully paid the ninth coupon on its Series 001P-01 certificated interest-bearing non-convertible bearer bonds with mandatory safekeeping worth RUB 134,000,000. The ninth coupon rate was set at 10.75% per annum and amounted to RUB 26.80 per one bond. The identification number of the issue is 4B02-01-55234-E-001P as of September 22, 2016. ISIN RU000A0JWU98. The bond issue was placed on September 28, 2016. The total size of the issue is 5,000,000 (five million) bonds. The maturity is 1,820 days with early redemption of the nominal value, and divided into 20 coupon periods. For more information please contact: LSR Group Press Service E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru

