Technavio analysts forecast the global aluminum nitride powder market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005077/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global aluminum nitride powder market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth in demand for electric vehicles (EVs) market is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global aluminum nitride powder market 2018-2022. The growth in EVs directly impacts the growth of the aluminum nitride powder market, as aluminum nitride is extensively used in direct copper bonding (DCB) boards in electric vehicles. These DCB boards are applied to power modules in inverter and charger verticals of electric vehicles and to power various parts needed to set off electric output and convert DC and AC.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global aluminum nitride powder market is the excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride:

Global aluminum nitride powder market: Excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride

Aluminum nitride is characterized by high electrical resistivity and high thermal conductivity. Thermal conductivity is defined as the ability of a material to transport heat when the material is subjected to a temperature gradient. A better thermal conductivity implies that a small amount of ceramic material must be used to absorb a higher amount of heat. Thus, aluminum nitride-based ceramic substrates can be used in renewable energy devices such as solar panels to collect heat from the sun rays. In addition, aluminum nitride powder can be used as a filler to increase the adhesive's thermal conductivity for electronics, power electronics, and semiconductor packaging. These features are poised to impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio, "Apart from the excellent thermal conductivity of aluminum nitride, factors such as the increasing demand for ceramic substrates over traditional metal substrates and the miniaturization of electronic devices are likely to impact the growth of the global aluminum nitride powder market during the forecast period."

Global aluminum nitride powder market: Segmentation analysis

The global aluminum nitride powder market research report provides market segmentation by production process (direct nitridation and carbothermal reduction) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The APAC held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for about 42% share, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is likely to continue dominating the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005077/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com