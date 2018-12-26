The global automotive suspension system lubricants market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global automotive suspension system lubricants market is the increased penetration of 'sealed for life' automotive components. Automotive manufacturers are predisposed with developing vehicles that require less maintenance. Less maintenance creates a sense of reliability regarding the vehicle brand within the minds of buyers. Most of the vehicle makers are designing vehicle systems and components with seals that reduce the leakage or any other type of lubrication loss over a period of time. This factor is expected to fuel the growth of the automotive suspension system lubricants market during the forecast period.

This market research report on the global automotive suspension system lubricants 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of specialized system lubricants for racing vehicles as one of the key emerging trends in the global automotive transmission electronics market:

Global automotive suspension system lubricants market: Development of specialized system lubricants for racing vehicles

Racing vehicles are developed on principles offering improved resistance to wear, increased performance, and better vehicle handling properties at high speeds. Every component and system created for these vehicles are customized to handle increased loads, speeds, and wear as compared with conventional vehicles. This warrants the usage of high-performance synthetic blend lubricants within the suspension systems of racing cars and high-performance vehicles. For instance, Torco Race Fuel offers a variety of suspension system lubricants and oil to reduce wear on the various suspension components and increase the smoothness of movement. Such developments and use of advanced suspension oils may find its use within mainstream vehicles during the forecast period.

"Apart from the development of specialized system lubricants for racing vehicles, the growth of the automotive suspension system lubricants market is being positively influenced by the growing use of MR fluid suspension oils along with the increasing usage of biodegradable materials for making automotive suspension system lubricants," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global automotive suspension system lubricants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global automotive suspension system lubricants market by application (passenger cars and commercial vehicles) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 51%, followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will continue to dominate the global market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

