PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) Deputy Minister of Transport appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC 26-Dec-2018 / 14:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Deputy Minister of Transport appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC 26.12.2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that Yuriy Tsvetkov is appointed Member of the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC by the special right of the "Golden Share". In accordance with the order of the Government of the Russian Federation of December 21, 2018 No. 2882-r, as well as clause 7.16 of the charter of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Yuriy Tsvetkov (Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation - Head of Federal Agency for Maritime and River Transport) is assigned representative of the Russian Federation in the Board of Directors of NCSP PJSC by the "Golden Share" right. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP ticker) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP ticker). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143.5 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: PR@ncsp.com For investment companies: IR@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 7014 EQS News ID: 761967 End of Announcement EQS News Service

