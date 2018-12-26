APHA Stock: The Tide Has Turned, and So Has the TrendAphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) has found itself in very bad predicament, which could spell serious trouble. Allegations have surfaced that Aphria and its insiders have committed fraud.These are serious allegations and, obviously, investors have not taken kindly to them. They pounded Aphria stock with selling pressure, sending its price spiraling down. APHA stock finally found its footing only after it suffered a 52.5% loss in less than three trading days.Not only has Aphria's reputation been tarnished, but the recent bout of selling pressure has caused its share of technical damage to the company's stock.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...