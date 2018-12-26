Technavio analysts forecast the global antifungal drugs market to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The use of antifungal combination is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global antifungal drugs market 2018-2022. Clinicians are increasingly prescribing combination therapies over monotherapies after the research revealed synergism between several antifungals. In addition, the availability of antifungals with novel mechanisms of actions has promoted the trend of using combinations. The pharmacological benefits of combination antifungals include synergic action, with one drug acting on infection from a body system while the other agent clears it from another site.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global antifungal drugs market is the Increase in antifungal research funding:

Global antifungal drugs market: Increase in antifungal research funding

Several organizations are investing huge amounts for antifungal research. For instance, organizations such as the British Society for Antimicrobial Chemotherapy, The Wellcome Trust Strategic Award in Medical Mycology and Fungal Immunology, and the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases have been providing research funds for studies in the fungal infection therapy area. In many European countries, government funding is also available for research in fungal diseases. Such increase in antifungal research funding is expected to fuel the growth of the global antifungal drugs market during the forecast period.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on infectious and rare diseases, "Apart from the increase in antifungal research funding, factors such as the emerging new targets for treatment of resistant fungal infections, and the increasing prevalence of fungal infection are expected to positively impact the growth of the global antifungal drugs market during the forecast period."

Global antifungal drugs market: Segmentation analysis

The global antifungal drugs market research report provides market segmentation by route of administration (topical, oral, and parenteral), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for over 39% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC region held the smallest share of the market in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

