The global autoimmune drugs market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the global autoimmune drugs market is the introduction of affordable biosimilars. Biosimilars have emerged as a replacement for biologics that are expensive and unaffordable for most patients. The lower price of biosimilars is attracting healthcare providers to offer reimbursement for them. Thus, the introduction of biosimilars has increased access to an advanced treatment option for patients with autoimmune disorders.

This market research report on the global autoimmune drugs market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

Global autoimmune drugs market: Market dominance by TNF-a inhibitors

The global autoimmune drugs market is dominated by TNF-a inhibitors that are very effective as they target specific receptors on the cell surface. HUMIRA, Enbrel, Cimzia, and SIMPONI are some of the widely sold TNF-a inhibitors. These inhibitors are routinely prescribed as the first line of treatment for the management of autoimmune disorders mainly psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis.

Several efforts are being made to introduce a different class of drugs for autoimmune diseases. Some of the emerging drugs include the JAK kinase inhibitors that are targeting the JAK kinase protein, a mechanism distinct from those of TNF-a inhibitors.

"A major segment of the autoimmune drugs is occupied by the biologics most of which have faced or are on the verge of facing patent expiry across different economies in the world. These trends are welcoming biosimilar versions of these biologics into the market, many of which are already available in the market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global autoimmune drugs market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global autoimmune drugs market by therapy area (rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 54%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the EMEA region held a market share less than the Americas in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

