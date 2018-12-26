Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC 'Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port' (NCSP) PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port: EGM Decision on Dividend Payment 26-Dec-2018 / 16:55 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. EGM Decision on Dividend Payment 27 December 2018 NCSP Group (LSE: NSCP; MICEX: NMTP) hereby announces that on 21 December 2018 Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) of PJSC NCSP in the form of absentee voting approved the following decisions: -Distribute dividends according to 9 months of 2018 results in monetary terms in the amount of RUB 5,099,999,117 and 92 kopecks due to the Company's net profit for 9 months of 2018 and recommend defining the amount of dividend per share in the amount of RUB 0.2648. -Set 9 January 2019 as a date on which individuals are entitled to receive dividends. -Pay dividends to the registered in the register of shareholders nominal holder and trustee being a professional participant of the securities market not later than 23 January 2019, and to other individuals registered in the register of shareholders not later than 13 February 2019. NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP ticker) and London Stock Exchange as GDRs (NCSP ticker). NCSP Group volumes in 2017 totaled 143.5 million tons. NCSP Group consists of: PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, LLC Primorsk Trade Port, LLC Novorossiysk Grain Terminal, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, LLC IPP, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. For more information, please contact: For press: PR@ncsp.com For investment companies: IR@ncsp.com ISIN: US67011U2087 Category Code: ROM TIDM: NCSP LEI Code: LEIA0010014976 Sequence No.: 7017 EQS News ID: 761977 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 26, 2018 08:55 ET (13:55 GMT)