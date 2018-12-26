The global human growth hormone market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005056/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global human growth hormone market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global human growth hormone market is the FDA approval of human growth hormone replacement therapy for new indications. Nearly 80% of children with Noonan syndrome have short statures. At present, somatropin injection is the only growth hormone therapy approved for treating short stature in children with Noonan syndrome. Therefore, receiving the FDA approval for human growth hormone for new indications is expected to increase the awareness of the diagnosis. Also, many medical practitioners are expected to use growth hormone therapy in patients with Noonan syndrome.

This market research report on the global human growth hormone market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global human growth hormone market: Increasing incidence of growth disorders

The increasing incidence of growth hormone disorders owing to the deficiency of growth hormone is likely to boost the global human growth hormone market during the forecast period. Moreover, various indications fall under the growth hormone disorders such as Laron syndrome, short stature, Turner syndrome, growth hormone deficiency, acromegaly, septo-optic dysplasia, gigantism, ISS, and Noonan syndrome.

Moreover, there is no impact of biosimilar entry in the human growth hormone market due to various factors such as safety and efficacy as well the quality of regulatory decision-making.

"Along with FDA approval of human growth hormone replacement therapy for new indications, the development of long-acting and needle-free deliveries to improve adherence and a strong pipeline of human growth hormone are expected to positively impact the growth of the global human growth hormone market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio

Global human growth hormone market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global human growth hormone market by application (growth hormone deficiency, ISS, Turner syndrome, and PWS) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 57%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas region will continue to dominate the market with the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181226005056/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com