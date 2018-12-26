Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of theirmarket entry strategy for a fast food restaurant.The client is one of the renowned fast food restaurants with an annual income of over USD 40 billion. They serve consumers across 17 countries with a workforce of over 5000. They wanted to leverage Infiniti Research's market intelligence solutions to conduct a market entry strategy and assess the market's opportunities in new geographies. They also wanted a detailed analysis of the market components such as entry barriers, new opportunities, and risks to capture higher market shares in a cost-efficient manner.

The global fast food restaurants industry has always exhibited positive growth despite varying consumer tastes and a recovering global economy. However, the industry is not free of setbacks and challenges. According to the Healthy Eating Index (HEI), the growth is expected to remain stagnant in 2019 due to the rising health awareness among the people. This is making it crucial for fast food restaurants to devise an effective market entry strategy and start expanding their businesses into previously unknown territories.

According to the experts at Infiniti Research, "The global fast food industry is sensitive to changes in consumer spending. Therefore, businesses must undertake concept development and testing with consumers to ensure the implementation of effective strategies and brand positioning."

With the help of Infiniti Research, the client was able to assess the market's true potential and recognize potential business opportunities across the market space. This helped them to enhance sales, business stability, and brand recognition. The report provided on entry barriers, new opportunities, risks, and competition also enabled the client to capture higher market shares in the new segment. They were also able to gain information on competitors' strategies in terms of product range and commercial network.

Infiniti Research's market entry strategy helped the client to:

Develop an accurate business model.

Increase sales, business stability, and brand recognition.

Infiniti Research's market entry strategy offered predictive insights on:

Capturing higher market share in the new segment

Analyzing competitors in terms of product range, their commercial network, and service strategies.

