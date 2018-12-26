Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen. EQS Group-Ad-hoc: Orascom Development Holding AG / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges/Sonstiges Orascom Development Holding AG: vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen. 26.12.2018 / 23:05 CET/CEST Veröffentlichung einer Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Art. 53 KR Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Pressemitteilung Orascom Development Holding (ODH) vollzieht über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf ihrer Anteile an den Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie eines Grundstücks in Makadi mit einem erhöhten Gesamterlös von CHF 22.5 Millionen. Altdorf, 27. Dezember 2018 - Orascom Development Holding (ODH) hat über ihre grösste Tochtergesellschaft in Ägypten, Orascom Development Egypt (ODE), den Verkauf der Hotels Royal Azur und Club Azur sowie des Grundstücks in der Destination Makadi am Roten Meer abgeschlossen. Der Verkauf erfolgte zu einem höheren Enterprise Value von rund CHF 47.3 Millionen statt der ursprünglich kommunizierten CHF 45.4 Millionen. Anstelle der früher bekanntgegebenen CHF 21.4 Millionen beläuft sich der Gesamterlös somit auf rund CHF 22.5 Millionen. Der Verkauf führt ausserdem zur Dekonsolidierung von Schulden in der Höhe von CHF 14.4 Millionen der Royal for Touristic and Development Company, der früheren Eigentümergesellschaft der Hotels. Zusätzlich wird derzeit auch der Verkauf des Makadi Gardens Hotels für CHF 6.3 Millionen finalisiert. Der Erlös aus dem Verkauf der drei Hotels und des Grundstücks in Makadi sowie aus dem Verkauf der Tamweel Gruppe wird zusammen mit überschüssiger Liquidität aus dem operativen Betrieb wie bereits früher bekanntgegeben zur Rückzahlung von Schulden verwendet. Khaled Bichara, Chief Executive Officer, kommentierte: "Der Vollzug des Verkaufs ist ein weiterer Beleg für die Umsetzung unserer Strategie. Seit Jahresbeginn hat die Gesellschaft wesentliche Schritte unternommen in der Umgestaltung und Optimierung ihrer Investitionen durch Monetisierung von Vermögenswerten, die nicht zum Kerngeschäft gehören. Wir werden auch in Zukunft Wert legen auf einen sinnvollen und fokussierten Einsatz unseres Kapitals und unserer Ressourcen, um unser Wachstum und unsere Organisation nachhaltig zu fördern und zu stärken." Über Orascom Development Holding AG: Orascom Development ist ein führender Entwickler von integrierten Ortschaften/Städten, die Hotels, Privatvillen, Wohnungen, Freizeiteinrichtungen wie etwa Golfplätze und Jachthäfen aber auch unterstützende Infrastruktur umfassen. Das breit diversifizierte Portfolio von Orascom Development umfasst Destinationen in Sieben Ländern (Ägypten, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate, Oman, Schweiz, Marokko, Montenegro und Grossbritannien). Die Gruppe betreibt momentan zehn Destinationen: Fünf in Ägypten; (El Gouna, Taba Heights, Makadi, Fayoum und Harram City), The Cove in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten, Jebel Sifah und Hawana Salalah in Oman, Lustica Bay in Montenegro sowie Andermatt in der Schweiz. 