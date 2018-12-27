Straumann Group and Nobel Biocare settle patent dispute

Basel, 27 December 2018:The Straumann Group and Nobel Biocare have settled their long-running patent dispute in the USA. The dispute began in 2014 and involved an early version of the Neodent Drive CM implant, which was superceded soon afterwards. Nobel Biocare claimed that the version in question infringed two of its patents but Straumann successfully challenged one of them at the US Patent Trial and Appeal Board. The ruling, which invalidated a patent on a key feature of the NobelActive implant, was recently upheld - despite Nobel Biocare's subsequent appeal to the the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. Nobel Biocare has now agreed to take no further action regarding the decision and to dismiss its pending court action.

"We are delighted with this outcome" said Dr Andreas Meier, General Counsel of the Straumann Group. "Neodent's new GM implant range is unchallenged and we are not required to pay any compensation".

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Straumann, Neodent, Medentika, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approx. 5700 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland.

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 / Fax: +41 (0)61 965 11 01

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communication Mark Hill: +41 (0)61 965 13 21 Thomas Konrad: +41 (0)61 965 15 46 E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com Investor Relations Fabian Hildbrand: +41 (0)61 965 13 27 E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #