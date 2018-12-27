Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 24-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 344.45p INCLUDING current year revenue 348.76p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 340.18p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.49p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16