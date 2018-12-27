SpareBank 1 SMN: Adjusted Pillar 2 requirement after evaluation, SREP 2018

With reference to Financial Institutions Act 2015 Section 13-6, 7th point, 2nd paragraph, The Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has made the following resolution:
SpareBank 1 SMN shall have core capital above the minimum and buffer requirements equaling 1.9 per cent of risk weighted assets (Pillar 2 requirement), but no less than 1,794 million NOK. This is a reduction of 0.3 precentage point from 2.1 % required in 2016. The requirement shall cover risks that the bank is exposed to and that are not, or just partially, covered by Pillar 1. The Pillar 2 requirments shall be fulfilled with core equity. SpareBank 1 SMNs CET1-requirement will be 13.9 % by the end of 1st quarter 2019.
SpareBank 1 SMN had a CET1 ration of 14.9 % by the end of 3rd quarter 2018. The bank considers itself well capitalized in relation to the current capital requirements.
Contact persons:
CFO Kjell Fordal, +47 905 41 672
CRO Ola Neråsen, +47 918 09 722
