RVC and Italian Incubator Almacube Agree On Exchange of Innovation

MOSCOW, December 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RVC's GenerationS corporate accelerator and Almacube incubator of the University of Bologna have agreed to exchange technical innovations to improve technological development in Russia and Italy.

The aim of the partnership is to simplify links between the innovation ecosystems - startups, corporations and experts of the two countries. GenerationS and Almacube will exchange information on technology trends taking place in their countries and invite startups to participate in the acceleration programs.

The founders of Russian startups will have the opportunity to attend educational activities in Italy, gaining industry knowledge in the business development field, participating in international markets and even receiving investments. In 2019, the University of Bologna's "Start-up Unit" accelerator program is planning to invest in startups up to EUR 125,000.

GenerationS will not only offer acceleration support to the Italian startups, but will also help them build partnerships with major Russian corporate clients.

"The partnership with AlmaCube began after we visited Bologna looking for startups for corporate accelerator of Unilever. We are convinced of the importance of the partnership and its perspectives: these joint efforts will help turn the scientific developments of our two countries into successful commercial projects, attract startups from the University of Bologna to our accelerator and help them in building mutually-beneficial partnerships with Russian business. Our ultimate aim is to improve the quality of projects coming to the Russian market of innovations and increase the pace of their subsequent growth", explained Ekaterina Petrova, director of the GenerationS corporate accelerator. Fabrizio Bugamelli, CEO of AlmaCube, said that "this agreement will facilitate the internationalization of hi-tech spinoff and startup of the University of Bologna towards the Russian market which is a strongly innovative ecosystem."

About GenerationS

GenerationS is a federal platform for the development of corporate acceleration tools. The platform has been ongoing at RVC since 2013. The accelerator's infrastructure includes more than 14,000 start-ups from 30 different countries and 400 corporate and ecosystem partners. GenerationS was the first Russian accelerator to become part of the GAN international accelerator network, created by Techstars.

http://www.generation-startup.ru

About Almacube

Almacube is the incubator and innovation center of the University of Bologna. Created in 1999, Almacube is a non-commercial incubator, certificated by Italy's Ministry of Economic Development.

https://www.almacube.com