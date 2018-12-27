The biggest crash in the U.S. stock market in the last 10 years has hit solar stocks, but for the solar coaster this is nothing new. From pv magazine USA December has not been a pretty month for the U.S. stock market. After years of continued rising values, the S&P 500 is on track to fall 14.8% over the month December. This would mark its worst December since the nadir of the Great Depression in 1931. Solar has not been spared in the carnage. On Christmas Eve the Invesco Solar ETF (NASDAQ: TAN) closed at 18.01 per share, a 17% fall since it peaked at $21.85 in late November. Individual stocks ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...