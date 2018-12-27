The global district heating market is expected to post a CAGR of over 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005110/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global district heating market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global district heating market is the implementation of district heating in smart cities. The smart cities are all the rage these days that aims to transform the cities with the help of data-driven solutions by integrating connectivity between facilities, infrastructure, and citizens. The district heating network along with district cooling remains crucial infrastructure to decarbonize the cities. When compared with the individual systems for heating, the district heating networks provide several advantages such as cost-efficiency and less emissions. The factors such as energy usage pattern and availability of renewable energy will drive toward an appropriate level of energy management for the smart cities with low impacts on the environment.

This market research report on the global district heating 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing use of biomass district heating as one of the key emerging trends in the global district heating market:

Global district heating market: Increasing use of biomass district heating

With most of the fuels utilized to produce heat is based on fossil fuels, the electricity and heat generation sector is one of the leading CO2 emitting industries in the world. However, in efforts to increase energy security, and decrease the environmental impact, wood pellets are widely being used as a viable alternative fuel in district heating centers. Wood pellets are a form of biomass fuel that can be sourced locally thereby reducing the need for importing fossil fuels and they also encourage local investment. Thus, the increasing use of biomass district heating will positively impact the global district heating market.

"Apart from the implementation of district heating in smart cities, factors such as inclination of governments toward renewables in district heating systems, along with the financial help for installing district heating networks will boost the growth of the global district heating market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global district heating market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global district heating market by technology (fossil fuels and renewables) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of more than 64%, followed by APAC and the Americas respectively. The EMEA region will continue to dominate the market and gain the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005110/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com