Technavio's global electric dental handpieces market research report projects the market to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The presence of online sales will be one of the major trends in the global electric dental handpieces marketduring 2019-2023. The vendors have been concentrating on increasing their sales through direct sales and online platforms. The online sales decrease promotional and operational costs. In addition, several distributors in the market make direct sales of electric dental handpieces through websites.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global electric dental handpieces market is the increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries:

Global electric dental handpieces market: Increasing number of dental practitioners in developed countries

The developed countries such as Germany, France, Japan, and the US are witnessing an increase in the number of dental practitioners largely because of the rise in the number of dental institutions and the prevalence of dental conditions. For instance, according to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report published in November 2018, the number of dental practitioners in developed countries has been increasing.

According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, "During the forecast period, the rising awareness about dentistry and the increasing number of dental colleges in developing countries will impact the number of dentists. Thus, the growing active dentists in developed countries will result in the development of several dental clinics, thereby boosting the demand for advanced dental equipment such as electric dental handpieces."

Global electric dental handpieces market: Segmentation analysis

This global electric dental handpieces market analysis report provides market segmentation by product (high-speed and low-speed) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the high-speed segment held the largest electric dental handpieces market share in 2018, contributing to around 60% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting for more than 41% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

