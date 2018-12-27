Top Hemp Stocks for 2019Who knew that legalizing hemp production would be the one issue that both Democrats and Republicans would agree on? A provision in the 2018 Farm Bill approved by Congress legalized hemp production. That's good news for the top hemp stocks for 2019.2018 may have been the year for Canadian cannabis, but the marijuana spotlight in 2019 will be focused on the United States. This will be a boon not just for hemp-manufacturing companies and hemp-processing companies, but for hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) companies.The U.S. is now open for.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...