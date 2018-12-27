sprite-preloader
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cargotec Corporation: Change of Cargotec's auditor

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 DECEMBER 2018 AT 3.00 PM EET
Change of Cargotec's auditor
The Finnish Patent and Registration Office has today designated Markku Katajisto, Authorised Public Accountant, as the company's statutory auditor for the financial year 2018, with the role taking effect immediately.
Markku Katajisto will replace Tomi Hyryläinen as the company's auditor, as Tomi Hyryläinen has on 20 December 2018 announced his resignation from this position.
After the change, Cargotec's statutory auditors are PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants and Markku Katajisto, Authorised Public Accountant.
For further information, please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec's sales in 2017 totalled approximately EUR 3.2 billion and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com



Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

