Cargotec Corporation: Change of Cargotec's auditor

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 DECEMBER 2018 AT 3.00 PM EET

Change of Cargotec's auditor

The Finnish Patent and Registration Office has today designated Markku Katajisto, Authorised Public Accountant, as the company's statutory auditor for the financial year 2018, with the role taking effect immediately.

Markku Katajisto will replace Tomi Hyryläinen as the company's auditor, as Tomi Hyryläinen has on 20 December 2018 announced his resignation from this position.

After the change, Cargotec's statutory auditors are PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy, Authorised Public Accountants and Markku Katajisto, Authorised Public Accountant.

For further information, please contact:

Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO, tel. +358 20 777 4105

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 20 777 4084





