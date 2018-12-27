The global electric screw gun market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005120/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global electric screw gun market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global electric screw gun market is the growth of the housing industry. The global housing industry is expanding rapidly, thanks to the significant increase in the flow of investments for building new homes and renovating old ones. With the swelling urbanization, changing lifestyles, population explosion, and technological advancements, the growth in the housing market is never-ending. This, in turn, increases the demand for power tools, including electric screw guns.

This market research report on the global electric screw gun market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising demand for cordless electric screw guns as one of the key emerging trends in the global electric screw gun market:

Global electric screw gun market: Rising demand for cordless electric screw guns

The strong growth of electric screw guns is attributable to the rising demand for quicker, mobile, and convenient power tools solutions. A cordless electric screw gun is lightweight, and unlike corded electric screw guns, it does not need a continuous flow of electricity, making its maneuverability easy. Most prominent manufacturers are coming up with cordless screw guns by incorporating efficient and lightweight lithium batteries. Consequently, the demand for corded screw guns is declining, and this trend is expected to continue across regions over the forecast period.

"With the growing trend of online retailing or selling, the sales of electric screw gun through this channel is growing at an unprecedented rate. The online distribution channel is a cost-effective option for both emerging and established vendors of power tools, including electric screw gums. This trend is expected to have a positive impact on market growth," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global electric screw gun market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global electric screw gun market by product (cordless, and corded) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 45%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the APAC held the smallest share of the market in 2018, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005120/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com