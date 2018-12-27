At the request of InCoax Networks AB, 556794-1363, InCoax Networks AB's shares will be traded on First North as from January 3, 2018. The company has 8,555,376 shares as per today's date. Short name: INCOAX ------------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares to be listed: 8,555,376 ------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0009832595 ------------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 165674 ------------------------------------------------------------ ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556794-1363 ------------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table/230 ------------------------------------------------------------ MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------- 9000 Technology ---------------- 9500 Technology ---------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 73 154 5232.