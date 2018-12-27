Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC Mosenergo (AOMD) PJSC Mosenergo: Notice of cancellation of Admition to trading on ATT Only basis 27-Dec-2018 / 14:05 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. RELEASE ******* December 27, 2018 Moscow Notice of cancellation of Admition to trading on ATT Only basis Public Joint Stock Company "Mosenergo" ("Mosenergo", "Company", "Issuer", ticker on MOEX (ordinary shares): MSNG; on LSE (Level 1): AOMD, further to the announcement made by Mosenergo on December 27, 2018 on the decision of the Company to apply for cancellation of trading of the unlisted ADRs in the IOB segment of the London Stock Exchange on the Admission to Trading Only ("ATT Only") basis, announces that on December 27, 2018 Mosenergo applied to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of trading in the Company's ADRs ("Cancellation"). The Cancellation is expected to take an effect at 7.00 a.m. UK time on March 29, 2019. The last trading day on the ATT Only basis will be March 28, 2019. This decision has been adopted due to low liquidity of the ADRs on the London Stock Exchange (most liquidity of the ADRs is located on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange). Notwithstanding the termination of the ADRs trading on the London Stock Exchange, in accordance with the Deposit Agreement executed between the Bank of New York Mellon ("Depositary Bank") and Mosenergo, the ADR and GDR programs will remain effective. The Company will maintain its listing on the Moscow Exchange (ticker on MOEX: MSNG). Mosenergo intends to keep the existing practices and the current level of information disclosure for the Company's shareholders and investors. The foregoing information is disclosed in compliance with the Securities Act of the Russian Federation. For further information, please contact Mosenergo: Denis Voronchikhin - Head of Investor Relations +7 495 957-19-57 (ext. 3457) voronchikhinds@mosenergo.ru MOSENERGO PR DEPARTMENT Tel.: (495) 957-1-957, ext. 2282, 2290 Fax: (495) 957-37-99 ?-mail: press-centre@mosenergo.ru Website: http://www.mosenergo.ru [1] ISIN: US0373763087, RU0008958863 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: AOMD OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 7030 EQS News ID: 762153 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d954348232c8135319c9a1535d529470&application_id=762153&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

December 27, 2018 08:06 ET (13:06 GMT)