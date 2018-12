Upon request by the issuer, short names and trading codes for the below instruments issued by Skandinaviska Enskkilda Banken has changed as from today December 27. ISIN New short name New trading code SE0011896877 SEB 1826A SEB_1826A For further information concerning the content of this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB