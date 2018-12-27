The global leather boots market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the product premiumization owing to product line extension. Vendors operating in the global leather boots market are constantly engaged in reforming and introducing new designs and patterns of leather boots due to growing competition and customer demand led by the rapid changes in the fashion industry. Customers look for leather boots that can be used for both formal and casual purposes. To meet such evolving customer needs, vendors are regularly expanding their product lines. Leather boot manufacturers have also been focusing on differentiating themselves from sports and outdoor adventure boot manufacturing companies by investing in innovative designs and raw materials, which have helped improve the appearance and the use aspect of leather boots. Some vendors operating in the global leather boots market offer stylish and premium products to customers at higher than the price of traditional leather boots. Therefore, higher product premiumization and product line extension, coupled with growing customer expenditure on fashion products and accessories (including leather boots), will strengthen value sales in the global leather boots market.

This market research report on the global leather boots market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the personalization and customization of leather boots as one of the key emerging trends in the global leather boots market:

Global leather boots market: Personalization and customization of leather boots

Customization of leather boots is an emerging trend among target customers. The customization of products is not only limited to leather boots but exists for almost every product, especially in the fashion industry to a certain extent. In the last five years, customized products have gained popularity in developed regions such as the Americas and Europe. Emerging nations such as India and China are also experiencing a growing demand for customized leather goods (such as leather boots). The extent of personalization can vary from the sole and laces to embroidery by adding a name to create a customized effect. Thus, the choice of customization of leather boots is on the rise across the globe. This complements the growth of the market because personated product offerings attract potential customers, which results in repeat and new purchases. During the forecast period, customization of leather boots is expected to result in high revenue for leather boot manufacturers.

"Apart from personalization and customization of leather boots, other factors boosting the growth of the market are the influence of celebrity endorsements on customers purchase decisions and the increased demand for leather boots made of organic leather," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global leather boots market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global leather boots market by product (ankle boots, dress boots, and knee-high boots), by end-user (women, men, and children), and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The EMEA region led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%, followed by the Americas and APAC region respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth of over 1%.

