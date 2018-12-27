Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the Combined General Meeting of June 6, 2018 for the implementation of a share buyback program, Axway Software SA (Paris:AXW) (LEI:96950022O6SP7FQONJ77) declares below the purchases of its own shares (FR0011040500) from December 17, 2018 to December 21, 2018:

Transaction

Day Total Daily Volume

(nb of shares) Weighted Average

Daily Acquisition Price

(€/share) Transaction

Amount

Market

Identification Code 17/12/2018 0 18/12/2018 0 19/12/2018 10 000 11.97 119 700 XPAR 20/12/2018 0 11/12/2018 0 TOTAL 10 000 11.97 119 700

Details of transactions, in accordance with Article 5(2)(c) of European Regulation No 596/2014 and its delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1056, are available on Axway's website, Investors section, under Regulated Information.

Disclaimer

This document is a translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), as a software company, unlocks digital experiences by connecting individuals, systems, businesses and customer ecosystems with digital infrastructure solutions. AMPLIFY, Axway's hybrid integration platform, connects data from any device anywhere, expands collaboration, fuels millions of apps and supplies real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, Axway's expertise in API management, secure file exchange and B2B/EDI integration have solved the toughest data challenges for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more, visithttp://www.investors.axway.com/enor Axway IR mobile App available on Apple Store Android.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005235/en/

Contacts:

Axway

Investor Relations:

Arthur Carli

+33 (0)1 47 17 24 65

acarli@axway.com

Press Relations:

Sylvie Podetti

+33 (0)1 47 17 22 40

spodetti@axway.com