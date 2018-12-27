The global silyl modified polymer market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the benefits of the silyl modified polymers in making high-performance sealants and adhesives. Adhesives are used to bind two different items together. They have replaced rivets, welded parts, and other mechanical parts in various equipment. Sealants are pliable, soft materials that change their state as soon as they are applied. These compounds are employed in places wherein noise, air, liquid, and dust need to be eliminated. Sealants have lower strength than adhesives but are stronger than putties and caulks.

This market research report on the global silyl modified polymer market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising popularity of lightweight materials as one of the key emerging trends in the global silyl modified polymer market:

Global silyl modified polymer market: Rising popularity of lightweight materials

Silyl modified polymer-based adhesives and sealants prove to be an essential part in the automotive and transportation industries. This is because they help in reducing the weight of the vehicles. Silyl modified polymers-based adhesives are primarily used to manufacture different exterior and interior parts of automobiles due to their lightweight, excellent durability, and high efficiency.

"In the transportation industries, Silyl modified polymers are extensively used as lightweight and sturdy binder and sealing materials. The mass of the vehicle is directly proportional to the amount of energy required to move it. The efficiency and performance of the vehicle depends on its weight. The use of lightweight materials instead of heavy materials reduces the weight of the vehicle, thereby improving its fuel efficiency. Thus, over the forecast period, the rise in popularity of lightweight vehicles is expected to influence the growth of the global silyl modified polymer market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global silyl modified polymer market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global silyl modified polymer market by end-user (building and construction, automotive, and general industries) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The building and construction segment held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 39% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2018 with a market share of nearly 42%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2023.

