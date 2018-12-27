The global rotary actuators market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022.

A key driver for the global rotary actuators market is the high demand for rotary actuators in servo motors. In 2016, the global servo motors market was valued at USD 8.24 billion and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.78% to reach USD 10.40 billion by 2021. Servo motors are extensively used in applications that require precise position control. Some of the major applications of servo motors are robotics, conveyor belts, camera auto-focus, antenna positioning, and spinning machines in textiles.

This global rotary actuators marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2018-2022. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of flood-proof submersible electric actuators as one of the key trends in the global rotary actuators market:

Global rotary actuators market: Advent of flood-proof submersible electric actuators

The flood-proof submersible electric actuator is a recent innovation in the global rotary actuators market. For instance, in August 2018, Emerson Electric launched EIM Aquanaught, which is a waterproof submersible electric actuator that is designed to meet critical isolation demands in wastewater treatment plants when large volumes of water must be processed. The actuator can be operated under 150 feet of dirty water for seven days.

"The electric actuator also features a robust mechanical design with a waterproof enclosure and hermetically sealed connections, which ensure uninterrupted plant operation during flooding conditions. It is ideal for gate or valve isolation applications found in wastewater, water, collection systems, hydropower, flood control, and desalination plants," says a seniorresearch analyst at Technavio.

Global rotary actuators market: Segmentation analysis

This rotary actuators market analysis report segments the market by product (pneumatic rotary actuators, electric rotary actuators, and hydraulic rotary actuators) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The pneumatic rotary actuators segment held the largest rotary actuators market share in 2017, accounting for over 61% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2017 with more than 37% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC, respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

