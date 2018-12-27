sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.12.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 601 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

27,80 Euro		+0,36
+1,31 %
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,597
26,939
18:03
26,64
26,74
18:03
27.12.2018 | 17:53
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Cargotec Corporation: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

CARGOTEC CORPORATION ANNOUNCEMENT 27.12.2018

SHARE REPURCHASE 27.12.2018

In the Helsinki Stock Exchange

Trade date 27.12.2018
Bourse trade BUY
Share CGCBV
Amount 40.000 shares
Total cost 1.098.232,00 EUR
Average price/ share 27,4558 EUR

Cargotec Corporation now holds a total of 339.603 shares
including the shares repurchased on 27.12.2018.

On behalf of Cargotec Corporation.

NORDEA BANK FINLAND PLC

Janne Sarvikivi Ilari Isomäki

For further information, Please contact:
Mikko Puolakka, Executive Vice President and CFO
tel.+358 20 777 4105
Hanna-Maria Heikkinen, Vice President, Investor Relations
tel.+358 20 777 4084


www.cargotec.fi (http://www.cargotec.fi)


Cargotec_27.12_trades (http://hugin.info/135578/R/2230129/876195.xlsx)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)