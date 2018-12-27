Bangladesh-based Independent Power Producer (IPP) Joules Power Ltd (JPL) will install a 100 MW solar farm in the south eastern Chandpur district.JPL signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Economic Zone Authority (BEZA) on December 24 to install a 100 MW solar plant in the Chandpur economic zone. Under the MoU, BEZA will provide JPL with 500 acres of land to set up the project, which will cost around US$180 million. In addition to the solar plant, JPL will construct a multipurpose jetty, since the economic zone area is not connected to a road, and a 37 km long 132 KV transmission ...

