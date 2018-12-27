The global single axis solar PV tracker market research report by Technavio predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 28% during the period 2019-2023. However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due to a decline in the year-over-year growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005304/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global single axis solar PV tracker market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key driver for the global single axis solar PV tracker market is the declining cost of solar power generation. Solar power generation has emerged as one of the cheapest sources of clean energy among all the renewable sources of energy. The intermittent nature of solar energy can be overcome through energy storage. This not only bridges the gap between solar power generation and supply during the non-productive hours (generally in the night) but also helps in increasing the adoption of renewable energy in hybrid systems.

This global single axis solar PV tracker marketresearchreportalso provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the period 2019-2023. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the increased adoption of microgrids as one of the key trends in the global single axis solar PV tracker market:

Global single axis solar PV tracker market: Increased adoption of microgrids

The microgrids are small-scale power grids, which have their own generation and storage resources. The microgrids can operate independently or collaboratively with other small power grids. A microgrid can connect and disconnect from the main power grid to operate in both grid-connected mode as well as in island mode. It is referred to as a hybrid microgrid when integrated with the main power grid.

"The power grids are not always stable in many countries. Microgrids play a vital role in protecting consumers from outages in some regions that have frequent power outages owing to the relatively unstable power grids. The microgrids are used in regions where the grid-connected power is not accessible or has limited availability. These microgrids can function autonomously or operate parallelly with the conventional grid," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Global single axis solar PV tracker market: Segmentation analysis

This single axis solar PV tracker market analysis report segments the market by application (utility and distributed generation) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The utility segment held the largest single axis solar PV tracker market share in 2018, accounting for nearly 86% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The Americas led the market in 2018 with more than 47% of the market share, followed by APAC and EMEA respectively. The Americas is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181227005304/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com