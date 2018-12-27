Mark Goldfinger Reviews Main Considerations in Estate Planning

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 27, 2018 / Although the 115th Congress of the United States passed the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) in 2017 which reformed the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Code of 1986, Mark Goldfinger owner of the Registered Investment Advisor firm of Stonehenge Retirement Planners LLC, understands there are more pressing issues than tax implications when planning for the future. The best scenario for bequeathing assets, property, and funds to succeeding generations requires all past and present relationships be addressed, and whether the individuals will be named in the will. Prior to and after the death of a loved one it can be common for old friends, acquaintances, and kin to want to delve into the division of finances if no plan has been predetermined. In a recent poll by TD Wealth, forty-four percent of financial professionals questioned stated they believed family conflicts were more important to deal with than any other topic.

During estate planning many people deal with more family dynamics than ever before. Former and current spouses, step children, and adult and/or minor children can all impact the division of the assets. For offspring who are in line to receive a trust, an explanation of why this is the best option for them might be in order if they feel entitled to a cash sum. Money can have an odd impact on people so the more they know and understand upfront about the estate, the better it will be for everyone when it's executed. There may be others more interested in sentimental items that have little value, so those items should also be discussed and addressed with a written plan in place.

Mark Goldfinger has many years of experience dealing with estate planning and understands it can be stressful in the beginning for some families but there are ways to curtail the tension for those who are determining their wishes and for the designated beneficiaries. Letting all parties know exactly what is being distributed and why is key to getting them used to the plan and allows time for discussion or debate. When people know what to expect it is easier for them to accept it and high emotions should subside. When a well-crafted estate is written down with instructions or explanations it curtails friends and family members who may have their own ideas of what they think is fair. A solid estate plan will enable a sense of peace with all beneficiaries by knowing what to expect, which can ease tensions and create a positive experience.

Working out the best plan for your future and estate, including the new tax laws, is a specialty of Mark Goldfinger. He earned his MBA from St. John's University in 1990 and has decades worth of experience creating comprehensive estate plans. His attention to detail and ability to explain technical language and laws helps families to create a personalized estate plan that is stress free and easy to understand. His many accreditations and commitment to passing industry exams demonstrates his dedication to staying up to date in all areas that impact estate planning and personal finances.

