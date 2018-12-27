2018 Hainan Camping Exhibition showcases leisure lifestyle with land-sea-air integration

HAIKOU, China, Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2018 Hainan International RV (AUTO) Camping Leisure Tourism Exhibition (Hainan Camping Exhibition) was held in Haikou. By displaying RVs, sailboats, yachts and aircraft, the exhibition presented high-end lifestyle featuring land-sea-air integration.

The exhibition attracted over 100 enterprises and more than 300 brands, including RV International, Deeson RV, Mercedes-Benz RV, SAIC Maxus, and Dethleffs. Covering an area of 80,000 square meters, the exhibition was divided into the RV camping tourism equipment exhibition area, campsite supporting service exhibition area, marine tourism equipment exhibition area, camping commodity exhibition area, RV camping experience area, camping activity area, camping catering area, and Huacai Jetpon Marine Club marine camping experience area, presenting high-end lifestyle featuring land-sea-air integration.

The exhibition was impressive with the 12m-long big "house", the full-featured KTV buffet vehicle, the mahjong table RV and the "surfing duck" amphibious vehicle, which attracted visitors to take photos there. Yachts, sailboats, cruise ships and other high-end marine sports facilities and equipment were mainly exhibited in the parallel venue, coupled with the Mercedes-Benz model display, yachting experience, and tasting of wine, tea and coffee, presenting a great life show of marine leisure tourism.

According to a representative from the organizer, Redsail MICE, a dozen of wonderful activities were carried out during the exhibition to enrich the experience of the visitors, including the departure ceremony of "Hainan Tour with a Thousand Vehicles and Ten Thousand People", camping dumpling banquet, dumpling making competition, yacht experience tour, equestrian performance, Harley experience, RV life experience, Galaxy Mirage VR, and food street.

According to Yao Lei, deputy director of the Hainan Provincial Department of Commerce as one of the sponsors of the exhibition, Hainan is building a high-standard and high-quality pilot free trade zone and an international tourism consumption center. This provides an unprecedented opportunity for the development of RV camping industry and campsite construction in Hainan. Over 30 campsites are under planning in Hainan. After three years of development, Hainan Camping Exhibition is gradually becoming the benchmark in China's RV camping industry.

