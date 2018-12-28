iDAF Announces 'DABConference': Data Analytics and Business Conference 2019

LAGOS, Nigeria, December 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

- To expose participants to using Data Analytics, AI, Blockchain to monitize mobile economy

- Open to partnerships/Sponsorships, Exhibitions

Information and Data Analytics Foundation (iDAF) has announced plans to host a three-day Big Data and Business Analytics Conference (DABConference) from March 5-7, 2019 in Lagos, Nigeria under the theme: "Unleashing the Power of Data Analytics to Drive Business Results."

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/802705/DABConference_Banner_Infographic.jpg )



The Conference aims to bring together the leading figures in the Big Data and Business Analytics circle across Sub-Saharan Africa to share insights on leveraging data for strategic business decisions, with Prof. Yemi Osibajo, Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Conference shall explore Insights and Analysis, while evaluating the African market opportunity, identifying top-ranking industries and providing market forecasts by over 18 high profile Big Data and Analytics experts who have confirmed attendance.

Worldwide revenues for Big Data and Business Analytics solutions, according to forecast from International Data Corporation (IDC) early 2018, will reach $260 billion in 2022 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9 per cent over the 2017-2022 period.

Big Data Business revenues, the report shows, are expected to total $166 billion by end of 2018, an increase of 11.7 per cent over 2017.

Interestingly, the industries making the largest investments in Big Data and Business Analytics solutions throughout the forecast period are banking, discrete manufacturing, process manufacturing, professional services, and federal/central government, the report said.

Combined, these five industries will account for nearly half ($81 billion) of worldwide BDA revenues this year, it added.

They will also be the industries with the largest big data and analytics opportunity in 2022, when their total investment will be $129 billion.

The industries that will deliver the fastest revenue growth are retail (13.5% CAGR), banking (13.2% CAGR) and professional services (12.9% CAGR)," reveals IDC.

"Big Data has the potential to have a considerable impact on just about every industry. Its promise speaks to the pressure to improve margins and performance while simultaneously enhancing responsiveness and delighting customers and prospects or the citizens when you assess the impact of Big Data on governance," says Theophilus Medeiros, the lead convener of DABConference. "Despite this compelling value proposition, businesses and decision-makers will need to take a proactive approach to harnessing and turning insights to improving business decisions or as the case may be."

"The primary objective of DABConference is to discuss ways businesses can take advantage of their data as intellectual property to make informed strategic business decisions. It is time for business leaders and policy-makers in Africa to shift from intuition-based decisions to making data-driven decisions that align with organization strategies," Medeiros explained.

The Conference, according to the Lead Convener, will include panel discussions, workshops, executive network cocktail, Hackathon and exhibitions from brand and stakeholders.

Speakers:

Line up of Speakers include: Prof. Emmanuel Sonaiya, Professor of Animal Science at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife; Prof. Anindiya Ghose, Professor of Business at NYU, Stern; Adeyemi Odeneye, Lead Data Scientist; Shingai Manjengwa, CEO of Fireside Analytics; Nnenna Nwakanma, Policy Director, World Wide Web Foundation; Andrew Collier, Lead Data Scientist at Exegetic Analytics and Prof. Bitanye Ndemo, Professor of Entrepreneurship.

Others are Patrick Schwerdtfeger, Thought Leader, Global Speaker; Temitope Azeez, People Director, Jumia Services, amongst other speakers.

Participation and Exhibition

The conference provides opportunity for brands to showcase their products and services to over 1000 participants expected at the event while registration has started at the website - http://www.dabconference.com .