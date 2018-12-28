Polskie LNG - The Commencement of the Tender Procedure Regarding the LNG Terminal Expansion Program

WARSAW, Poland, December 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Polskie LNG, the owner and operator of LNG terminal in Polandpublished the contract notice that officially commences the tender procedure with the view to select the contractor for the expansion of LNG terminal in Poland, Swinoujscie.

Tender procedure concerning LNG Terminal Expansion Program involves the delivery of three main components:

Additional regasification installation - increasing the nominal regasification capacity of the terminal to 7.5 billion Nm 3 /year.

/year. Third LNG process storage tank - increasing the operational flexibility of the LNG terminal installation and ensuring the optimum natural gas process storage capacity.

LNG-to-Rail transhipment installation - extending the range of services provided with the possibility of natural gas transhipment onto ISO containers and rail tankers.

The tender process involves signing the contract with the selected Contractor by the end of 2019. Reaching the target capacity of 7.5 billion Nm3/year is planned in 2021. The other two projects are scheduled for completion in the second quarter of 2023. The LNG Terminal Expansion Program is to be implemented under the "design and build" formula. The overall objective of the said projects will allow Polskie LNG to offer new services to domestic and foreign customers alike.

- The President Lech Kaczynski's LNG terminal in Swinoujscie is devised to shape the LNG market not only in Poland, but also in the entire region. The demand for natural gas in Central and Eastern Europe and in the Baltic Sea region is constantly growing. New functions of the plant will allow us to respond to that demand and more importantly - we will be the first facility to offer such a broad range of services. said Pawel Jakubowski, CEO of Polskie LNG.

Graphic: http://www.polskielng.pl/fileadmin/pliki/newsy/pl/Zdjecia_IV_2018/LNG_Terminal_in_Swinoujscie_Functional_Expansion_Program.jpg

More details: https://polskielng.eb2b.com.pl/open-auctions.html

