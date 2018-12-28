Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc As at close of business on 27-December-2018 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 339.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 344.94p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 335.37p INCLUDING current year revenue 340.53p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---