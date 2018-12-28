Japan's JGC Corporation reports an efficient method of converting hydrogen to ammonia, which can later be combusted to generate carbon-free electricity. Ammonia, according to JGC, has various advantages over hydrogen in terms of safety and cost effectiveness.JGC Corporation and the Japanese National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology have demonstrated a system that uses solar power to produce hydrogen, which is then converted to ammonia in an energy-efficient manner, and then used to generate electricity by combustion in a gas turbine. The process is "CO2-free from production ...

