Technavio's global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market research report forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 13% during the forecast period.

The focus on increasing wafer sizes will be one of the major trends in the global atomic layer deposition marketduring 2018-2022. The ALD systems have been witnessing rising focus on production volumes due to the adoption of larger wafer sizes to manufacture semiconductor components. The increase in wafer sizes reduces the manufacturing costs of semiconductor companies. But, the uncertain ROI in larger wafer fabs acts as an inhibitor for the adoption of 450mm wafers. Thus, the vendors have been focusing on providing ALD equipment with high wafer processing capacity.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key drivers for the global atomic layer deposition market is the high demand for NAND storage:

Global atomic layer deposition market: High demand for NAND storage

NAND storage is becoming increasingly popular owing to its high application performance and lower latency when compared with tape and hard disk storage. During 2014-2017, the global demand for NAND storage increased at a CAGR of around 39%. New technologies such as 3D NAND are being introduced due to the growing storage requirements.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on semiconductor equipment, "3D NAND comprises of multistoried memory structures stacked together for higher memory storing capacity. ALD systems facilitate the manufacturing process of 3D NAND and help in achieving a stacked structure for 3D NAND memory systems. Hence, with the increasing demand for 3D NAND memory systems, the global atomic layer deposition market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period."

Global atomic layer deposition market: Segmentation analysis

This global atomic layer deposition market analysis report provides market segmentation by the application (memory, logic devices, and MEMS and other semiconductors) and by region (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the three major applications, the memory segment held the largest atomic layer deposition market share in 2017, contributing to over 54% of the market. This application segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for more than 81% share. It was followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market throughout the period 2018-2022.

