Vestas Wind Systems A/S: Vestas receives 88 MW order in Poland from recent auction

Hamburg, 28 December

Vestas has received an 88 MW order from the Polish state utility PGE for the 22 MW Karnice II and 66 MW Starza Rybice projects that were amongst the winning wind projects at the Polish energy auction held in November 2018.

The two projects will feature 10 V110-2.2 MW and 33 V100-2.0 MW respectively as well as a 2-year Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service contract including the VestasOnline Business SCADA solution.

"We are pleased that Poland is back as an onshore wind market with the recent energy neutral auction being dominated by wind projects at very competitive prices. The auction win underlines Vestas' ability to deliver clean, low-cost wind energy that will ensure many economic benefits to the local community", says Nils de Baar, President of Vestas Northern and Central Europe.

Deliveries are expected to begin in third quarter of 2019, while commissioning is planned for fourth quarter of 2019.

About Vestas

Vestas is the energy industry's global partner on sustainable energy solutions. We design, manufacture, install, and service wind turbines across the globe, and with 97 GW of wind turbines in 79 countries, we have installed more wind power than anyone else. Through our industry-leading smart data capabilities and unparalleled 83 GW of wind turbines under service, we use data to interpret, forecast, and exploit wind resources and deliver best-in-class wind power solutions. Together with our customers, Vestas' more than 24,400 employees are bringing the world sustainable energy solutions to power a bright future.

